Talladega, Sylacauga observe National Day of Prayer

TALLADEGA — The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors hosted a special observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday morning in front of the Talladega County Judicial Building.
It was one of several gatherings locally to recognize the Day of Prayer, including one in Sylacauga on Thursday afternoon.
The Talladega event was attended by a wide range of local public officials and clergy from several different denominations.
After welcoming remarks by Chamber Ambassadors chair Tyler Hall, Talladega County Probate Judge Chad Joiner gave a special message from Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey, he said, wanted to attend, but would have to be in Montgomery to sign bills today, so she could not attend in person.
Ivey’s message said the theme of the day’s event would be “We will take back our prayer,” and reminded all of those present to work in FAITH, or "ForAll I Trust Him."
Photos: National Day of Prayer in Talladega and Sylacauga
Talladega and Sylacauga held National Day of Prayer events Thursday. In Talladega the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted in front of the Judicial building. The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and the Coosa Valley Ministerial Association hosted at the flag pole at Sylacauga City Hall.
After that, Chamber Ambassadors Ana Ruiz, Kye Burel, Addison Staude, Trenton Garrett, Emma Hazel and Jackson Burel all read portions of Philippians 4:4-9, which says, “Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say rejoice. Let your moderation be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be careful for nothing, but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, if there be any praise, think on these things. Those things, which ye have both learned and received and heard and seen me, do, and the God of peace be with you.”
Minister Daniel Lawler offered a prayer that the door into the city that had been opened to Satan be shut and that sin be banished, so that communities that had long struggled could thrive to the benefit of all. He then decreed God’s blessing on the city and lead the attendees in prayer for “the leaders of our country, military, law enforcement, public officials and people worldwide and our world. Give them wisdom and compassion; you already know our needs, please rescue us from doubt and fear. You are our light.”
Trenton Garret then led the pledge of allegiance and all of the ambassadors sang “My Country 'Tis of Thee.” Emma Hazel gave closing remarks and the ambassadors and their mentors stated their motto “Work together, Grow Together" before the event ended.