Talladega Superspeedway to offer portion of its campgrounds to Ian evacuees

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway has announced it will offer a portion of its campgrounds for free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from Hurricane Ian.
The track will open its GEICO free camping parks for individuals needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles to escape the wake of the potentially catastrophic storm. No commercial vehicles allowed.
The areas include GEICO South Park outside of Turns 1 and 2, and GEICO West C, located just off Speedway Boulevard at Tipton Road, and GEICO North Park, which is located across the street from the main entrance and lines I-20. Showers and restrooms are available near GEICO South Park.
They will be open beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The offer comes as the track prepares to host its regular fall racing weekend, which is capped by the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on Sunday.
“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in Florida, Alabama, and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a news release. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”
Directional signage will be displayed at various areas around the track to gain easy access to the camping parks. Evacuees must have all pets (domestic animals) on leashes while on the property, and livestock isn’t allowed.
