Talladega Superspeedway to offer portion of its campgrounds to Ian evacuees

Hurricane Ian map

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway has announced it will offer a portion of its campgrounds for free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from Hurricane Ian.

The track will open its GEICO free camping parks for individuals needing a place to bring their campers, trailers and vehicles to escape the wake of the potentially catastrophic storm. No commercial vehicles allowed.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.