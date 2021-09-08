Talladega Superspeedway picks up title sponsor for fall Xfinity race

TALLADEGA — Sparks Inc., will serve as the title sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway in October, according to a news release from the track.
The race will be called the Sparks 300, and it will run Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
It will mark the second time that Sparks has been an entitlement sponsor with Talladega Superspeedway. Sparks also served as sponsor for the Talladega Superspeedway's spring Xfinity race in 2016-18.
“Sparks Inc. is eager to make our return to Talladega this year and we are looking forward to the unique opportunity to unify both our passions for rodeo and NASCAR at the same venue,” Sparks Inc. President Jaradda Sparks, a third-generation electrical lineman, was quoted as saying in the release. “It is certainly going to be an action-packed weekend, and Sparks is excited to play a role in it.
“At Sparks, it’s about finding people’s skills and their passion, and pushing them to be the best they can be in vital roles within our companies. Everyone has a chance in this life. A lot of people may not believe in themselves, but we are their support. We believe in them and push them to be their best. When I say, ‘We,’ it’s our team. We are a family.”
Said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton: “We are so excited to have Sparks Inc., an Alabama company, back in our family of partners. In addition to using the Sparks 300 to promote their incredible electrical business, it’s also a platform to showcase their additional businesses to fans from all over the world. The Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be filled with incredible side-by-side competition at nearly 200 mph in an intense playoff atmosphere. We can’t wait.”