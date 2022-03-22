Talladega Superspeedway lines up Riley Green for Saturday Night Infield Concert

TALLADEGA — Local country music star Riley Green is set to headline the Talladega Superspeedway's traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 23, during GEICO 500 weekend.
It will mark the second time to perform at the Saturday Night Concert for Green, who is from Jacksonville and played football at Jacksonville State.
According to a news release about the announcement, admission to the concert is free to all infield guests and anyone who buys a ticket to the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series event April 24. To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.
"Playing at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 was a dream come true for me,” Green was quoted as saying in the release. “Ever since I was a kid, we would drive down to the race track on Saturday for the concert that night and stay for the Sunday race. Some of my favorite memories as a kid were watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. with my granddaddy on Sunday afternoons. I am really looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again and play at that iconic place."
Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.
His full-length debut album "Different 'Round Here" was released in 2019 through BMLG Records and has produced Platinum-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and Platinum-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died,” in which he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as "Drinks-in-the-air '90s country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate." Green was named ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020.
The Saturday Night Infield Concert festivities, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Boulevards, are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Central. The show kicks off after the running of a racing doubleheader, featuring the General Tire 200 (noon) for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 (3 p.m.) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.