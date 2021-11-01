Talladega Superspeedway forks over $5,000 to help sponsor Christmas on the Square

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Superspeedway has signed on as presenting sponsor for Talladega’s Christmas on the Square with a $5,000 donation.
“Local community involvement is extremely important to the Talladega Superspeedway,” track President Brian Crichton said. “We are proud to once again partner with the city of Talladega and look forward to a wonderful Christmas on the Square.”
Added City Manager Seddrick Hill: “I am thrilled to announce that the Talladega Superspeedway will serve as a 2021 presenting sponsor. With the support of our sponsors and donors, we plan to make this Talladega’s best ever Christmas on the Square.”
Christmas on the Square will be Dec. 10-12. Sponsorship forms, vendor applications and other details are available on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
Title sponsor amounts range from $20,000 to $10,000 and include sponsorship of either the tree lighting ceremony or the ice skating rink. These sponsorships are available on a first come, first serve basis and include a free booth at Christmas on the Square and full promotion before, during and after the event.
Presenting sponsor donations range from $5,000 to $9,999, and include sponsorship of either Vendor Village or Food Truck Alley. Talladega Superspeedway has been named a sponsor of Vendor Village. Presenting sponsors receive a free booth and half promotion before, during and after the event. Local sponsorships are $2,000 and above and include a free booth and limited promotion. Community sponsor amounts are $2,499 or less and include a free booth and general coverage.