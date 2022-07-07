Talladega Superspeedway brings back track tours

TALLADEGA — Tours are back at Talladega Superspeedway.
The track has brought back its tour program, according to a news release, "by popular demand."
Six Talladega Track Tours will be offered seven days a week, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The tour is about 45 minutes long and will be conducted by "enthusiastic and knowledgeable guides," according to the release.
The tours will be conducted rain or shine, according to the release. In addition to making a lap around the facility, guests will get off the bus at three locations: at the track’s Birmingham and O.V. Hill South Towers, in the popular Talladega Garage Experience, and at the start/finish line.
“Talladega Superspeedway is known across the globe, and we are thrilled to bring back the tours, especially during the summer season with so many families taking vacations,” Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in the release. “For those who have never been here, we urge you to stop by and see what an incredible place this is. We hope when guests see it, they will want to come back for one of our always-fun NASCAR race weekends.”
Tours are $15 for adults (13 and older), $9 for children (5-12) and free for those 4 and under. Military and first responders are just $12 while groups of 10 or more are $10 a person. Tours will be cashless as Talladega Superspeedway is a cashless facility.
To purchase Talladega Track Tours, guests can go to the main Speedway ticket office, located inside the lobby of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, just off the main entrance to the Speedway grounds (3198 Speedway Boulevard in Talladega).
If you participate in a tour, you can receive $10 off a grandstand/tower ticket and/or a Talladega Garage Experience pass to the track’s next upcoming NASCAR weekend (must be purchased onsite same day as tour). That comes the first of October with a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend featuring the Sparks 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Chevy Silverado 250 (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series) on Oct. 1 and YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Oct. 2.
You also can get $3 off adult admission for the International Motorsports Hall of Fame the same day. You just need to show their Talladega Track Tour ticket at the Hall’s main tour entrance.
Talladega Track Tours can also be purchased in advance online by visiting talladegasuperspeedway.com/tours or calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA. For all information on everything Talladega Superspeedway, log onto talladegasuperspeedway.com.