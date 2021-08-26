Talladega superintendent wants community help so city schools can shine brightly

TALLADEGA — The Greater Talladega And Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their first Chamber Coffee in more than a year Thursday morning at the Bottling Works, with special guest Dr. Quinten Lee, the new superintendent of the Talladega City School System.
The city schools, Lee said, are a “hidden gem.” He said he wanted to make that gem shine even more brightly and make it even more visible to the community.
And he’ll need the help of the community to accomplish that.
“I want to thank the community for showing up today,” he said. “If we’re going to make our schools all we want them to be, we have to remember that we are teaching all kinds of students, from all walks of life, with all types of backgrounds and abilities.”
In particular, he cited the Career Tech program, “which allows students to get professional certifications that are credits for community college classes in everything from welding to cosmetology to health care, any career they want to pursue. … Our vision is to work hard to meet all our children’s needs. ... Once we succeed, that success leaks back out into the community.”
That success will help make the next generation of leaders that will serve the community, he continued.
“If you are in a leadership position and you’re not serving, you’re wasting your time,” Lee said. “They will give back, and you will see them as the husbands and wives, the mothers and fathers of the future.”
Lee said he was an example of this himself.
“You’re looking at a superintendent who failed the eighth grade,” he said. “When we remember our education, we tend to remember teachers who were either really good or really bad. I had some really bad teachers my eighth-grade year.”
But he also had other teachers who saw his potential and mentored him, he said, including one that helped him get a full band scholarship to Alabama A&M.
“I’m here because he took a chance on me,” Lee said.
Although the city system has a lot of advantages, there is always room for improvement, Lee said.
“The time is now," Lee said. "If we want to change our schools, we need the schools, the community, the churches all to pitch in. We’re all speaking the same language right now, but we need to make sure we’re all on the same page as well.”