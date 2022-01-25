Talladega superintendent provides city board with copy of state board's funding snapshot

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee provided the members of the city board with a copy of the Alabama Association of School Board’s funding snapshot that was recently posted online.
According to Lee, the Talladega City School System ranks 50th out of 138 school districts statewide in expenditures per student. The city system spends roughly $11,400 per student, as opposed to a state average of about $10,000 per student. The national average is about $13,000.
Lee said the lowest per student expenditure in Alabama is $4,000 per student, while the highest is $14,000.
Talladega City also ranked 61st of 137 on total federal, state and local revenue per student. The value of one mil of property tax in the city system is $105,894.
Based on the other figures published by AASB, this figure is pretty low. Sylacauga City and Pell City are both higher, at $119,000 and $248,000, respectively. At the high end, in the Birmingham City system one mil is $2.7 million, while in Huntsville it is $2.3 million, and Hoover is $1.6 million. Tuscaloosa also breaks the seven-figure mark, at $1.3 million per mil.
Of city systems at the low end, Midfield City is at the bottom at $38,000, and Geneva and Lannett at $39,000. Attalla, Chickasaw, Opp, Piedmont, Roanoke, Satsuma and Winfield were also under $50,000 per mil. County school systems were ranked on a separate list.
The value per mil reflects the overall property values in an area.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved the deletion of fixed assets, including several old desks that had recently been replaced. Lee said some schools were now getting new desks for the first time since the schools they were in had been built.
—Approved a contract with a former teacher who will be working as a temporary employee at Houston Elementary School during a shortage of teachers and substitutes.
—Hired William Smith as head football coach at Talladega High School.
—Approved leaves of absence for Jamey Hamby (fourth grade at Houston), Janie Keith (PE teacher at Talladega High School) and Kimberley Haynes (custodian).