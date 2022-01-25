Talladega superintendent discusses options, which could include closing at least one city school

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee gave a series of town hall type meetings last week outlining some of the recent changes and upcoming challenges facing the system.
Although there was plenty of good news to be had, the system is likely going to be facing some hard choices in the next few years, including the possible closure of one or more elementary schools. Enrollment is in the midst of a long-term decline, which means state funding is dropping as well, and there are limits to the local funds available, he explained.
“Our average daily membership, which is what our state appropriation is based on, was 2,576 in 2010,” Lee said. “Now, it’s down to 1,682. We’ve lost 200 students just in the last two years, not including Pre-K students. … Our kids deserve the best, they deserve to thrive, not just survive. … As a leader, I know there are decisions that have to be made. I don’t know which plan the board will approve, but this is something that I have been studying intently since July.”
As he sees it, there are three long-term options at this point.
“Plan A is just to continue with the way things are now,” Lee said. “We Have four elementary schools, one junior high school and one high school. We have about 460 students at Houston Elementary School and the others have around 200 or less.”
Right now, the school’s have been getting additional funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Program, or ESSER, but that money will be going away after this year and must all be spent by 2024. Also, the system is going to have to pay back about half a million dollars in county tax money that should have gone to Oxford City Schools but didn’t due to an error by the previous county revenue clerk.
“And that’s all local funds,” Lee said.
The loss of local and state funds and the end of the ESSER program mean that, long term, the system is probably going to have to talk about one of the other two options raised during the town halls.
“Plan B would involve closing two elementary schools and merging the students in those schools into the remaining two schools,” he said.
The primary candidates for closure would be R.L. Young and Graham Elementary, which are smaller and in somewhat older facilities.
“Plan C would involve reorganizing our elementary schools by grade level,” he said.
This plan would still involve closing Graham, but all of the system’s pre-K and Kindergarten students would be moved into R.L. Young, where the classrooms are already the right size and very little renovation would need to be done. Grades 1 through 3 would be moved to either Houston or Salter, and grades 4 through 6 would go to the remaining school.
Graham would be repurposed for a new central office and district wide maintenance and storage facility.
Under this plan, the schools would have staggered start and end times to accommodate parents with children at more than one school.
“This plan would also allow us to have a counselor assigned to each school,” Lee said. “Right now, we only have enough units for a counselor to work part time at more than one school. Reorganizing and reclassifying could bring some additional state units, and would also cut down on maintenance and utility bills.”
At this point, however, nothing is written stone, and everything going forward will be subject to board approval. He said he plans to present these options to the board in February.
“Something is going to have to be done, and I don’t want whatever the final decision is to be a shock to anyone," he said. "And looking farther down the road, at some point we’re going to need to look at some new buildings, but that’s a good thing. Like in the movies, if you build it, they will come. One of the key ways to attract new business to the city is to produce the students that businesses need.”
Growth of business leads to growth of the city overall, which leads to much needed growth in the school system as well.
“The purpose of the town halls was to allow the community to offer support and voice concerns,” Lee said. “They were well attended.”
And as mentioned, there was good news to be had as well. For instance, although the scores from the high school were not in, the system’s test scores show students already closing some of the academic gaps that opened up or grew during the pandemic.
Lee said he was also particularly proud of a recent facelift at Zora Ellis Junior High School, that included new banners and brading inside and out, new paint and new desks throughout.
The cafeteria also got a makeover, and new surveillance equipment was installed.
“You can see the students taking pride in the school,” he said. “We don’t just need to close the gaps, academically and financially. We need to change the culture. We have a lot of kids leaving the system in sixth and eighth grade. We want them to stay.”