Talladega still receiving donations for Christmas on the Square

Although Christmas on the Square 2021 wrapped up Sunday, donations were still coming in throughout the week.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, Boyd McGhee of Talladega Insurance dropped off a $2,500 check donation Tuesday, and another sponsorship check arrived in the mail Wednesday.
“City employees worked so hard to make Christmas On The Square a success,” Hill said, “but we couldn’t have done it without our sponsors, vendors and volunteers. Working together, we are restoring pride in our community.”
Those vendors also set a record this year, according to Hill. On Sunday, the city normally supplies 54 tent spaces around the square for vendors. This year, in response to additional demand, 10 more spaces were provided and a total of 58 vendors ended up participating.