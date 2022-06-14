Talladega starts tearing down condemned buildings in Knoxville community

The city of Talladega is already ahead of schedule in tearing down several eyesores in the Knoxville community.
Last year, the Talladega City Council was awarded a community development block grant allowing the city to work with owners of condemnable properties within a certain area of the city, in this case Ward 2. Rather than the city hiring contractors to demolish the buildings and clean up the site, and then place a lien on the property, the program allows property owners to ask the city to demolish and clean up their properties at no expense to them.
There were 14 properties on the initial list, with a title search on one of them still pending. Demolition started Monday afternoon, and five of those structures had already been taken down by lunchtime on Tuesday.
“And we’re steadily adding to the list as more residents volunteer,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said Tuesday morning at a demolition site on Davis Street. “As we see progress, we’re building trust. People understand that they will be able to keep the property afterward, they just have to keep it clean.”
The project is part of an ongoing effort “to restore pride to our communities,” Hill said. “Some of these structures have been sitting here falling in for decades. It’s a way for people to show they care, to improve the quality of life for their neighbors and to make communities proud again.”
Asi if to illustrate the point, a car full of passersby actually stopped and applauded the demolition work on Davis Street Tuesday morning.
COVCO Services Ltd. of Bon Air is the demolition contractor, and Alabama Construction and Tree Service will be handling the cleanup.
Hill said the city will continue to take applications from homeowners as long as grant funds remain. For more information regarding the program, call 256-362-8186.