Talladega Sherriff's Office investigates five unrelated property crimes

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five apparently unrelated property crimes involving automobiles, including two catalytic converter thefts, according to incident and offense reports.
The first of these to be reported involved the theft of Kubota Zero Turn lawn mower from a yard on Pleasant Hill Lane between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 29. The mower is valued at $4,500.
According to Captain Mike Jones, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Thursday afternoon.
On Halloween Day, between 4:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. a victim reported that he was having problems with the 2012 GMC Acadia he was driving at the time. He stopped the vehicle by the side of the road on Kings Chapel Road in Alpine, and went for help. When the victim returned, he found the back window had broken out and an Echo Weed Eater had been stolen from inside the vehicle. When he went to start the vehicle, he heard an unfamiliar loud noise and eventually realized that the catalytic converter had been stolen as well.
The next incident occurred Oct. 28 or 29, but was not reported until Nov. 1. In this case, the victim reported that his silver Ford Focus was left unlocked overnight, when he went back to the vehicle the next morning, three prescription medications and a debit card appeared to have been stolen.
The medications were 25 Meloxican (an NSAID), 11 Adderall (a treatment for adult attention deficit disorder) and nine Vraylar (a treatment for bipolar disorder). Jones said the debit card had not been used as of Thursday.
On Oct. 27 or Oct. 28, someone stole the catalytic converter off a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 that the owner had parked in a vacant lot near the intersection of Odens Mill Road and U.S. 280, Jones said. Again, the theft was not reported until Nov. 1.
The last incident involved the theft of an entire vehicle, according to Jones. In this case, the victim had a 1992 Saturn towed to the home of an individual who was supposed to work on it on McElderry Road in Munford. When he came back to check on the vehicle the next day, he said it was gone, and the person who was supposed to do the work, who he knew only by his first name, was not there and not returning his calls.
In addition to the vehicle itself, the victim also reported a Lenovo laptop, his wallet and just over $1,000 cash and a $3,000 keg system.
There are no witnesses or suspects listed in any of the above cases, Jones said.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.