Talladega Sherriff's Office investigate case of knife-wielding brother who slashes younger sibling

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation between two brothers earlier this week that sent the older of the two to the emergency room.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the incident took place Monday morning on Knight Lane in the Odena community. The two brothers, ages 31 and 32, got into an altercation that apparently started verbally and then escalated.
At one point, the younger brother grabbed a wooden handled kitchen knife and slashed at the older, resulting in several cuts.
Tubbs said the slashes were fairly shallow and not life-threatening, but the victim was transported to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
There had been no arrests in the case of Friday, as the circumstances of the incident remained under investigation.