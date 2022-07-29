 Skip to main content
Talladega Sheriff's investigating after shooting leaves one dead and one injured near Sylacauga

Azekiel Javon Borden

Azekiel Javon Borden was the victim of Thursday's shooting near Sylacauga 

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, near Sylacauga on Thursday night

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga in reference to a gunshot victim. The release said a male subject identified as Azekiel Javon Borden, 22, from Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and later pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death appears to be due to a gunshot wound. 

