Talladega Sheriff's investigating after shooting leaves one dead and one injured near Sylacauga

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, near Sylacauga on Thursday night
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga in reference to a gunshot victim. The release said a male subject identified as Azekiel Javon Borden, 22, from Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and later pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death appears to be due to a gunshot wound.
The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Another male subject, 22, from Sylacauga, was found nearby with a gunshot wound and transported to UAB for medical treatment.
The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Childersburg Police Department also responded and assisted in securing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215- STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. CrimeStoppers said a tip could lead to a cash reward.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.