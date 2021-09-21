Talladega Sheriff's Deputies investigate fatal shooting

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Rubenville Lane, according to an incident and offense report.
Jeffrey Dewayne Calhoun, 37, of Alpine was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Captain Mike Jones. His body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding Calhoun’s death were still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman on the 870 block of Rubenville Lane at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. A shots fired call came in while the deputies were en route.
When they arrived, Calhoun was outside the house appearing to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical efforts were not successful, Jones said, and Calhoun died before he could be taken to a hospital.
Calhoun also lived in Anniston, but not at the address where the incident took place, Jones added. The two principles had a history of domestic issues. Calhoun was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence assault and resisting arrest as recently as last week.
According to jail records, he was living in a manufactured home park on Plant Road at the time of his most recent arrest.
Obviously, Jones said, there is a suspect in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday while deputies continued to investigate the circumstances of the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.