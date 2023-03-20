Talladega Sheriff reminds gun owners of other states’ carry laws

The state of Alabama no longer requires permits for carrying a concealed firearm, but it’s still not a bad idea to have one, especially if you do a lot of traveling.
“There’s been some confusion,” Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said. “If you’re in the state of Alabama, a permit is no longer required. But the laws in every state are different, and some states will still require that you have a permit from your home state. And we don’t want anyone traveling that thinks they don’t need a permit getting into trouble in another state.”
And the requirement for a permit is not the only difference between state gun laws.
“It used to be in Alabama that you were able to apply for a permit at 18. The new law makes it 19. But in Florida, you have to be 21. So while Florida will honor a permit, you still have to be 21 to carry there. So if you’re going to be traveling out of state, you really need to check what the laws are first.”
For those traveling into Alabama, Kilgore said the state will honor permits issued by any other state.
If you do apply for a license, the same requirements apply. You have to be able to prove residency in Alabama and in the county you are applying in. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working with a prohibited person database, so people with felony convictions in any state will still be prohibited.
“The new law also created a lifetime permit, but we won’t issue those until you’ve had a regular permit for five continuous years,” he said. The lifetime permit costs $300 unless you are over 60, in which case it costs $150.
“We don’t sell the two, three and four-year licenses anymore, but a one-year permit is $20, and a five year permit is $100,” Kilgore said.
Permit applications are available at the Talladega County Judicial Building or on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.