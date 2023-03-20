 Skip to main content
Talladega Sheriff reminds gun owners of other states’ carry laws

The state of Alabama no longer requires permits for carrying a concealed firearm, but it’s still not a bad idea to have one, especially if you do a lot of traveling.

“There’s been some confusion,” Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said. “If you’re in the state of Alabama, a permit is no longer required. But the laws in every state are different, and some states will still require that you have a permit from your home state. And we don’t want anyone traveling that thinks they don’t need a permit getting into trouble in another state.”

