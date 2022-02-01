Talladega sheriff arrests person in connection with child pornography charges

The Talladega Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person in connection with child pornography distribution charges.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the arrest came after months of investigation. He said that on Oct. 25 his office office received a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of possible distribution of child pornography originating from Talladega County. Kilgore said the tip originated from social media service Snapchat which had detected someone with the account Princesspinkeyy sending images that possibly included nude photographs of minors.
Kilgore said these kinds of tips are not uncommon, with the social media company usually informing ALEA.
“It normally goes to ALEA and they in turn contact the local agency to investigate it,” he said, adding that the Sheriff’s office has gotten several such complaints lately.
Kilgore said during the course of the investigation investigators made contact with the suspect who then confessed to having received the images.
The sheriff said his office received a warrant in the case Jan. 27 and the suspect surrendered herself to custody the next day.
She has been charged with possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter.