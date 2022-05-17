Talladega Seven awards four scholarships to four deserving students

The Talladega Seven nonprofit organization recently awarded three scholarships for education to the senior class of 2022 and one scholarship for continuing education as part of their sponsorship of the Commitment to Graduate Program.
Two seniors received the Milton D. Harmon Memorial Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp Scholarship. The Milton D. Harmon Jr. Scholarship is awarded to individuals who participate in Army JROTC for at least two years, maintain a 3.0 grade point average, and have been accepted to a higher-education program of their choice. The winners are Yemyah Wilson, who will be attending the University of Alabama, and LaQuez Weed, who will be attending Jacksonville State University.
The Kevin Stevens Memorial Scholarships goes to deserving students based on character, leadership ability, and moral compass who are pursuing higher education and continued education. Yasmine Beavers and Durquavion Truss were the recipients of the Kevin Stevens Memorial Scholarship. Beavers won the award for continued education at Troy State University, and Truss will be attending Southern Union Community College this fall.