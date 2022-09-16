 Skip to main content
Talladega sets e-recycling day

The city of Talladega will host a fall electronics recycling day Oct. 28 behind Wehadkee Yarn Mills on West Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items that can be dropped off for recycling include computers, hard drives, monitors, keyboards, cables, power supplies, fax machines, printers, copiers, telephones, cell phones, scanners, battery backups, printer cartridges, televisions, Christmas lights, small household appliances, irons, hair dryers, curling irons, microwaves, VCRs, DVD players, extension cords and just about anything else that can be plugged in. Hard drive shredding is available at the owner’s expense.