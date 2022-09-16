Talladega sets e-recycling day

The city of Talladega will host a fall electronics recycling day Oct. 28 behind Wehadkee Yarn Mills on West Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items that can be dropped off for recycling include computers, hard drives, monitors, keyboards, cables, power supplies, fax machines, printers, copiers, telephones, cell phones, scanners, battery backups, printer cartridges, televisions, Christmas lights, small household appliances, irons, hair dryers, curling irons, microwaves, VCRs, DVD players, extension cords and just about anything else that can be plugged in. Hard drive shredding is available at the owner’s expense.
“The City of Talladega’s Fall E-Recycle event is always well received and for good reason, as recycling is a great way to help conserve resources and natural materials as well as help keep these unwanted items from being discarded on the side of the roadway,” said City Clerk Joanna Medlen, who has spearheaded the initiative since 2019.
Residents eager to declutter their homes dropped off over 20,000 pounds of unwanted electronic items during the past two e-recycling events. Both events broke previous collection records.
“During the past two e-recycling drives, we collected more items than ever before,” City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. said. “I applaud city employees and Talladega residents for helping to improve the environment, beautify our community, and restore a sense of pride in Talladega by partnering on this important initiative.”
The service is provided by Protec Recycling. For more information, please contact Medlin at 256-362-8186, extension 1026, or visit www.protecrecycling.com.