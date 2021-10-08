Talladega sets drop-off point for fall cleanup campaign

TALLADEGA — The city of Talladega is providing a drop off center for old furniture and other unwanted items every Saturday in October as part of the 2021 Fall Cleanup Campaign.
Items will be accepted at the old Wehadkee Yarn Mill next to the Piggly Wiggly on Battle Street every Saturday this month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an eRecycling Day on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for virtually any type of electrical device, from computers to Christmas lights.
Items accepted on Saturdays include, but are not limited to, furniture, mattresses, bicycles, swing sets, grills, exercise equipment, clothing, shoes, dishes, lamps, mirrors, picture frames, pots and pans.
Items that should not be dropped off include auto parts, tires, central air conditioning units, fiberglass insulation, free flowing liquids, household chemicals, oil based or liquid paint, roof shingles, rocks, sand, dirt, household garbage or anything weighing over 150 pounds.
“We hope to facilitate the disposal of broken furniture and other junk by allowing citizens of Talladega to dispose of these items free of charge on several designated days this month,” according to City Manager Seddrick Hill.
Added Hill: “We are in the process of making our ordinances easily accessible online. This will assist residents who are concerned about issues such as dumping in their community, but aren’t sure what is or isn’t allowed. We hope that having easy access to this information will also discourage individuals from violating city ordinances and help themselves to better understand that we are serious about transforming Talladega. Our October cleanup project is one of many steps we are taking to restore a sense of pride in Talladega.”
City employees have also been working to beautify public areas of Talladega, including the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Veterans Park, the Big Springs Monument and rights of way up and down Battle Street.