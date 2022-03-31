Talladega sets April Block Party

Talladega’s April Block Party and Second Saturday fall on the same day this year, and the organizers of both have promised a memorable day downtown.
The block party will take place around Court House Square on April 9, from 5-9 p.m., featuring live music, local food, arts and crafts and kids bounce house, among other attractions. There will also be food trucks set up around the square.
Across the street, the Talladega Bottling Works will host a free, outdoor Nashville-style music show, according to their website. Scheduled performers include local singer-songwriters Kevin Smith, Kat Hunter and Bo Jones, along with America’s Got Talent finalist Austin Edwards, Broken Bow recording artist Dan Smalley and “The Voice” semifinalist Barrett Baber.
The Bottling Works will also be hosting arts and crafts and food vendors, and there will be a classic car show and a Kid’s Zone.
The stops on this year’s Pilgrimage tour include the McCullough home, the McIntire home, the Vandiver-Avery Apartments, the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art at Talladega College, the Hall of Heroes Museum, Heritage Hall museum, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the historic Ritz Theater and Talladega Court Square.
The tours will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will also be separate tours of Oak Hill Cemetery Friday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
There will be a wine and cheese party Friday evening at Heritage Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Ritz Theater will be screening the film “Fried Green Tomatoes” Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, or to sign up as a vendor, visit www.aprilintalladega.org/vendors.