Talladega set to demolish 14 buildings, asks that you don't park there until work in complete

The city of Talladega will begin demolishing 14 decrepit buildings in Ward 2 starting Monday.
Last year, the city was awarded a community development block grant to fight urban blight by taking down buildings at the request of their owners.
The buildings marked for demolition include 326 Tinney Street, 402 Davis Street, 419 16th Street, 607, 806 and 1018 Avenue H, 708½, 833, 916 and 922 Scott Street, 720 Steven J. White Memorial Blvd., 915 Grove Street and a shed at 33 Hollingsworth Street.
The city is asking that cars and other personal property not be left near the demolition sites until the work is complete.
For more information, call 256-362-8186, extension 1027 or 1072.