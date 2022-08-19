Talladega Senior Center shows off 'So Fresh So Clean' style

Talladega’s B.N. Mabra Center celebrated its recent reopening Friday by hosting a fashion show for senior citizens.
Dubbed “So Fresh So Clean,” the event was an opportunity for local seniors to show off their style, socialize and win prizes. Participants and guests received free goodie bags from the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind Senior Services Department and First Family Service Center.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill was one of the judges for the show. Afterward, he singled out Nutrition Manager Sandra Beavers for taking the lead in organizing the event.
“The Mabra Center provides outstanding activities and programs that enrich the lives of seniors in our community,” he said. “I commend Ms. Beavers and her staff for going above and beyond to create a new and fulfilling activity that brought so much joy and excitement to the models and everyone who came to watch the fashion show.”
Walter and Mary Russell were declared the day’s grand prize winners.
Mary Hamilton, Linda Battise, Trosky Twymon and half a dozen others also participated in the show.
Talladega City Councilwoman Vickie Hall was also a judge.