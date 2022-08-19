 Skip to main content
Talladega Senior Center shows off 'So Fresh So Clean' style

Mabra Center

A participate in the “So Fresh So Clean” show displays her style.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega’s B.N. Mabra Center celebrated its recent reopening Friday by hosting a fashion show for senior citizens.

Dubbed “So Fresh So Clean,” the event was an opportunity for local seniors to show off their style, socialize and win prizes. Participants and guests received free goodie bags from the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind Senior Services Department and First Family Service Center.