Talladega seeks to become an Alabama Community of Excellence

TALLADEGA — City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr., Councilman Joe Power, Hall of Heroes Museum Curator Jimmy Williams and several City of Talladega staff members recently met with Alabama Communities of Excellence Executive Director Mary Shell and Alabama League of Municipalities Education Coordinator Mary M. Jackson to discuss the ACE membership process, according to a news release.
ACE assists in assessing community needs, developing leadership, strategic planning and implementation of a comprehensive plan. Upon successful completion of the program, communities are designated an Alabama Community of Excellence. Graduating communities are recognized at the Alabama League of Municipalities annual convention.
“To restore pride in our community and prepare for membership in organizations such as ACE and Main Street Alabama, we have undertaken numerous beautification projects throughout the city and repaired over 7000 potholes, cleaned over 66 miles of curb and gutter, completed extensive boom mower work, cleaned over 18,000 linear feet of ditches, and pressure washed over 48,000 square feet of sidewalks,” Hill said. “Plans are in place for a major paving project and ADA compliant sidewalks. We have also begun the bidding process to use our $200,000 Community Development Block Grant to remove 14 blighted homes.”
Added Hill: “ACE and Main Street Alabama offer resources, expertise and training opportunities that will help us transform Talladega, but we have to demonstrate that we are serious about growing and prospering. A community-wide effort is essential. Just as the city has to continue maintaining public spaces, residents will need to be mindful of how their lawns and porches look. Abandoned cars are an eyesore that must be addressed. We have to work together to improve our community. That’s why the city recently hosted five free dump days to help residents properly dispose of broken furniture and other large items that might otherwise have been dumped in public places or left on lawns or porches.”
The City also recently established ordinances to reduce residential trash, mowed from Highway 21 to 275 Bypass, from Eastaboga Road to 275 Bypass, from Highway 77 North to the welcome sign and from the Highway 21 South welcome sign to 275 Bypass.