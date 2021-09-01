Talladega seeks benefit from job training program

TALLADEGA — The establishment of the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub in the old Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga is expected to have a major effect on east Alabama specifically and rural Alabama generally.
Less than a month after the announcement, the city of Talladega is looking at ways to tap into that effect, either directly or indirectly.
The project will eventually provide students with training in the specific areas that employers say they need, including agriculture, hospitality, health care and information sciences, along with other areas of study that may not even exist yet.
The Talladega County School System was recently awarded $1.75 million from a recent state bond issue to begin the assessment and cleanup of the Avondale property, which has been empty since 2006 and caught fire in 2011.
The project could also help “create new opportunities for the city of Talladega,” according to a release issued Thursday.
According to City Manager Sedrick Hill, “economic development is the lifeblood of a city. Opening a satellite campus or developing an independent innovation hub of our own would certainly augment our ongoing efforts to bring economic opportunity to the community.”
The city also has plenty of vacant or underutilized manufacturing space as well.
“I have already spoken with individuals who are interested in helping to create an innovation and training hub here in Talladega,” Hill said. “We have underutilized buildings that could prove to be ideal sites for this project. Whether we launch an independent initiative or connect with the (Sylacauga site), I am confident that a development and revitalization project of this nature is coming to Talladega.”
Talladega Mayor Tim Ragland, who attended a recent celebration of the Sylacauga project with Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, concurred with Hill.
“It is my hope that the city of Talladega can replicate the innovation and training hub model that Talladega County Schools is implementing. Innovation, technology and project-based learning prepare students for the global workforce while simultaneously helping to create opportunities for success right here in our own city.”