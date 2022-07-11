Talladega searches for blight properties to remove as part of project

The city of Talladega is looking for applicants for the next round of the ongoing blight removal project.
The city received a $200,000 community development block grant for the project last year, and has already removed more than a dozen condemned or condemnable structures, mostly in Ward 2. The buildings are knocked down and removed at no cost to the owner, who still gets to keep the property underneath.
The current project area is east of Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd., south of Broadway Avenue, west of Brecon Access Road and north of North Street.
To participate, you must be the property owner or be able to show a legal right to the property, the structure to be removed must be unoccupied and must be sufficiently dilapidated and more costly to repair than to rebuild.
The city will continue taking applications until all of the grant funds have been expended.
For more information, or to sign up for the project, call 256-362-8186, extension 1072 or 1027.