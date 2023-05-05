 Skip to main content
Talladega schools chief finalist for company’s spirit award

Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards in its seventh year

Dr. Lee speaking at coffee2-bc.jpg

Dr. Quentin Lee spoke at the Greater Talladega And Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamber Coffee.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee has been named a finalist for a national school spirit award by Varsity Brands.

Now in its seventh year, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards recognize those in 15 different categories, and will award some $70,000 when the overall winners are announced at virtual awards ceremony June 8.