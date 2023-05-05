Talladega schools chief finalist for company’s spirit award

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee has been named a finalist for a national school spirit award by Varsity Brands.
Now in its seventh year, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards recognize those in 15 different categories, and will award some $70,000 when the overall winners are announced at virtual awards ceremony June 8.
In the superintendent category, Lee is competing against six other district leaders from Maryland, Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. The winner will be determined by an online poll.
Other categories include athletes, athletic directors, coaches, game day experience, graduation experience, mascot, performing arts, principal, Spirit of St. Jude, staff member, student, teacher, yearbook and high school. The winner in the high school category gets $25,000. Winners in the other categories get $3,000 each.
Out of 120 nominees in all 15 categories, only five are from Alabama.
“The employees of Varsity Brands are honored to witness the power of spirit in schools on a daily basis: in classrooms, on the field, on the sidelines, and in celebrating student achievements,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands.
“The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards represent our opportunity to celebrate demonstrations of spirit across the country while recognizing the positive impact it can have on school and student performance. We are thrilled to continue our proud stewardship of this event and look forward to celebrating what America's schools represent.”
According to its Wikipedia entry, Varsity Brands, Inc., is an American apparel company owned by Bain Capital. It is primarily focused on academic apparel and memorabilia, with its operations split among three major subsidiaries.