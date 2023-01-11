 Skip to main content
featured

Talladega school cheerleaders will see mouse ears next month

rah rah go team

Talladega High School cheerleaders Amaya Bowman, Julisa Cass, Jaidyn Hall, Zinygea Marizette, Summer Merritt, Cortajea Stamps, Yamariah Suttle, Coach Jessica Veazey, Takiyah Keith-Whitfield, Diamond Wilson and Sabrina Wilson are heading to a nation competition in Florida, thanks in part to the generosity of the Talladega City Council and Talladega City Board of Education. Also pictured above are Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, Councilwomen Vickie Robinson-Hall and Betty Spratlin, Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, City Manager Seddrick Hill, and councilmen Trae Williams and Joe Power.

 Chris Norwood / Daily Home

They’re going to Disney World! And the Talladega City Council and Talladega City Board of Education are going to help them get there.

They, in this case, are the Talladega High School cheerleaders, under the leadership of Coach Jessica Veazey. And they are literally heading to Orlando, Fla., in February, where they will be the first ever THS cheer squad to make it to a national competition.