Talladega school cheerleaders will see mouse ears next month

They’re going to Disney World! And the Talladega City Council and Talladega City Board of Education are going to help them get there.
They, in this case, are the Talladega High School cheerleaders, under the leadership of Coach Jessica Veazey. And they are literally heading to Orlando, Fla., in February, where they will be the first ever THS cheer squad to make it to a national competition.
During Monday’s Talladega City Council meeting, Veazey told the council and Mayor Timothy Ragland that the squad had already had a remarkable run for the year, including taking second place at the Jacksonville High School Golden Eagle Classic and the grand championship at Cheer for the Cure. The girls’ victory in the Alabama High School regionals led to a state bid, and the victory there paved the way for the upcoming Orlando trip to compete in the Universal Cheerleading Association at the national level.
The problem is getting there. Veazey told the city council Monday that the trip would cost at least $11,200. The cheerleaders themselves had raised about $5,000 from local businesses and individuals, and would happily accept any further assistance the council could give.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said “It is important that we demonstrate that the city is behind you. You are wonderful role models, and I would be happy to make a motion for a $6,000 appropriation using COVID-19 funding.” The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Vickie Robinson-Hall and passed unanimously by the council.
The following night, the cheerleaders were also honored by the city Board of Education during its regular meeting.
“We are extremely proud of all their hard work and all that they have accomplished,” Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said. “We would also like to thank Coach Veazey for bringing her talent to the Talladega City Schools.”
Board member Sandra Beavers added her congratulations, then said “I’d like to go one step further. I know we can’t give $6,000 like the council just did, but I would like to give at least $1,500 or $2,000 toward the trip. They have definitely earned it.”
Board Chairman Chuck Roberts called for a motion for a $2,000 appropriation, which Beavers made and was seconded by board member Allison Edwards. The motion passed by a vote of 4-0 because board member James Braswell was absent.
The board members also agreed to thank the council for their generosity.
The board also voted 4-0 to approve the out-of-state travel for the team.