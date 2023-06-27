Talladega School Board welcomes a new vice principal

The Talladega County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday morning to name Wesley Johnson the assistant principal at B. B. Comer Memorial High School.
Johnson succeeds Jamie Danford, whom the board promoted to Comer High principal last month. Danford replaces Judson Warlick as principal at Comer High. Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Warlick was transferred to principal at the Genesis Alternative School following the resignation of that school’s principal, Dr. Jimmy Lee Thomas, resigned in May.
Lacey said Monday that Johnson began his career in law enforcement, but had later moved into education. He had been teaching special education at Munford Elementary School.
Johnson’s wife, Jill, teaches at Munford Elementary as well, and their three children, Will, Sadie and Reese are all students there.
Johnson himself graduated from Munford High, earned a bachelors degree in interdisciplinary studies and kinesiology at the University of Alabama and a master’s in special education at Auburn.
“You’re never alone, we’re always just a phone call away to support you,” Lacey said Monday.
Also Monday, the board:
— Was reminded that academic summer camps end Friday.
— Accepted the resignations of Mollie Medine Carlee (English teacher at Comer High), Stephanie Couey (music teacher at Winterboro), Taylor Craven (physical education at Childersburg High), Tairia Denson (third grade at Munford), Jacob Kilgo (social studies at Drew Middle School), Laura Lakey (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Munford High School), Whit Lovelady (bus driver at Winterboro), Mistie Martin (science at Childersburg High), Kelli Morris (special education instructional assistant and bus assistant at Munford Elementary), William Brian Owens (PE at Munford Middle), Crystal Powell (fifth grade at Watwood Elementary, Christopher Devan Totherow (math at Munford High) and Mariah Sky Victorino (first grade at Munford Elementary).
— Accepted the retirement of Steve Harrison, electrician in the maintenance department.
— Hired Sara Bishop (business education at Lincoln), Amy Brasher (RN at Stemley Elementary), Kourtney Brown (pre-K instructional assistant at Fayetteville), Shae Coley (science at Talladega County Central High School), Yolanda Curry (custodian at Lincoln High), Matthew Davenport (music at Winterboro), Bethany Davis (third grade at Fayetteville), Lauren Dennis (English at Comer High), Tori Dobson (first grade at Munford Elementary), Mallory Duncan (central office secretary), Della Edwards (instructional assistant at Stemley), Khalil Francis (social studies, Munford Middle), Brooklyn Garcia (elementary/secondary teacher at Childersburg Middle), Annie Harris (SOAR instructional assistant at Sycamore), Tammy Holland (CNP assistant at Munford High), Elizabeth Hubbard (English at Winterboro), Leslie KIembril (secondary teacher at Lincoln High), Jerrica Madaris (clerical assistant at Comer), Marcel Malone (special ed at Childersburg Middle), Allison Nichols (grade 5, Watwood), Sherri Page (bus driver at Drew Middle), Nancy Reid (first grade at Munford Elementary), Terrilyn Reynolds (CNP assistant at Munford Elementary) Courtney Rogers (custodian at Munford High), Charles Russell (bus driver at Drew Middle), Williams Samuels (CNP assistant at Fayetteville), Shelley Sanders (special ed at Stemley), Macon Shell (math at Comer High), Marina Sherrell (bus driver at Drew Middle), Gary Smith (bus driver at Drew Middle), Tonya Smith (Pre-K at Stemley), LaShawn Stamps (bus driver at Winterboro), Warren Jesse Thornton (building construction at Childersburg High) Myra Truss (SOAR instructional assistant at Drew Middle), Jennifer Vickers (CNP assistant at CHildersburg High), Sarah Vice (CNP assistant at Fayetteville), Hallee Watters (social studies at Drew), Allison White (fourth grade at Munford), Joseph Williams (custodian at Lincoln Elementary), Randi Wilson (special education/bus assistant at Childersburg High) and April Young (counselor at Childersburg Middle). “And we still need bus drivers,” Lacey added.
— Transferred Trinity Adair from special education/bus assistant to SOAR classroom assistant at Childersburg High School; Samira Chatman from accountant to accounts manager at the Central Office; Brittany Fuller from pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore to Comer Elementary; Autumn Myers from third grade at Munford to pre-K at Fayetteville; Ashley LaTaste from clerical assistant to special education at Childersburg Middle; Polly Reeves from CNP assistant manager at Comer High to CNP manager at Watwood.
— Approved a leave of absence for Alexandra Stubblefield at Childersburg High.
— Approved bid extensions CNP parts installation and repairs, supplemental grocery products, chemicals and cleaning supplies and uniform contract.
— Approved contracts for garbage disposal and painting services.
— Approved a bid of $24,00 from BluWorkz for a virtual reality forklift simulator.
— Approved a bid to move a freezer from the old Sycamore Building to CHildersburg Elementary School.
— Approved a field trip for Childersburg, Lincoln and Fayetteville HOSA students to attend a leadership conference in Texas.