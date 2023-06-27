 Skip to main content
Talladega School Board welcomes a new vice principal

Wesley Johnson was named the new vice principal at B.B. Comer Memorial High School Monday morning. His wife, Jill, teaches at Munford Elementary School and their children Will, Sadie and Reese are all students there.

The Talladega County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday morning to name Wesley Johnson the assistant principal at B. B. Comer Memorial High School.

Johnson succeeds Jamie Danford, whom the board promoted to Comer High principal last month. Danford replaces Judson Warlick as principal at Comer High. Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Warlick was transferred to principal at the Genesis Alternative School following the resignation of that school’s principal, Dr. Jimmy Lee Thomas, resigned in May.