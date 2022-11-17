Talladega school board seeks sign-up for special needs children

The Talladega County Board of Education is asking parents of special needs children to register them with Child Find, a statewide of effort of the Alabama Department of Education and the Department of Rehabilitation Services, to “locate, identify and evaluate children with disabilities from birth to age 21.”
According to county schools special education coordinator Michelle Head, “early intervention and special education services work closely with community service agencies, parents and the local system to locate children with disabilities. ... (Child Find) helps the child, the family and the provider to plan appropriate services and link families to services for students meeting eligibility requirements.”