Talladega School board approved town hall, called meeting to discuss school consolidation options

The Talladega Board of Education has voted to hold both a town hall and a called meeting to discuss options to consolidate schools within the system.
The move to approve the two meetings came after a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee about his first seven months on the job.
Lee once again addressed options for the system to consolidate facilities given the system's downward trend in enrollment which translates into a downward trend in state funding. The options given were similar to the ones Lee presented in a series of town hall meetings in late January, but Lee stressed that he had further explored options and taken parent comment into consideration.
“I’ve surveyed parents, I’ve surveyed our faculty and staff,” he said, “and I have looked at every single comment and suggestion to see if it was valid and see if we could make a connection to go with the direction of our district.”
Lee presented four plans in total, up from the three that he had previously presented.
His first plan was functionally the same as it was originally presented during the town halls.
“Plan A is that we make no changes,” Lee said, but reminded the board that the system would be losing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Program and State School Stabilization funds provided as part of pandemic relief efforts will go away.
“If we stick with this option we will have no other choice but to reduce the amount of employees and teachers by 12 to 20 units,” he said. “Many of our schools right now are over-staffed and we are having to fund those locally just because of demands.”
Plan Ba, as Lee called it, would see the system close Graham and Young Elementary and consolidate elementary students into Houson and Saulter Elementary. He said this option would mean the school would close two pre-Kindergarten programs and still lose eight to 15 employee units.
The superintendent said that this would help with the system's drop in average daily membership, the measure or enrollment that Alabama uses for its funding calculations.
“This once again would help with the ADM,” Lee said. “When you close schools and move them to another you still look at having the same students but you are combining them in a different, I guess you could say arrangement, and you receive funding based upon that.”
He said plan Bb would be to close Saulter and consolidate those students into Young and Graham.
“That would mean we would close one pre-k program,” Lee said. “We would have to possibly reduce teachers and employees by 10 to 16, but if we did that we would have one unused gymnasium that we are still currently paying for.”
Plan C would reorganize the elementary schools to serve specific grades. Pre-k and kindergarten would go to Young, first through third into Saulter and fourth through sixth into Houston.
Lee said this plan would still see a loss of five to eight employees.
“So we wouldn't lose as many but we are going to have to cut some of them just because of the numbers,” he said.
Lee said this would also allow for the system to keep all four pre-k programs open at one school.
A downside he mentions is the transportation concerns but he said he has been discussing options with the transportation department.
Lee’s Plan D would have the system simply rezone all of the elementary schools. This plan would also include moving all special education students back to their base school instead of Graham, where the system currently provides services for all students in the system.
Board member Jake Montgomery said after Lee's presentation that he feels the system has no choice but to do something.
Montgomery asked Lee how soon the board would need to come to a decision on any of the plans. Lee replied that the state had informed the system they would need to know the system’s plan by the end of the month.
The board ultimately decided it would be best to seek public comment at a town hall held in the board chambers at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. Montgomery suggested the normality requirement to get approval to address the board be waived, but that a time limit for individual questions or concerns could be put into place.
The board then approved holding a called meeting to make its final decision on Feb 21 at 5 p.m.