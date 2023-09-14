Talladega school board adopts budget for year

The Talladega City Board of Education approved a budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 during a called meeting Wednesday, following a public hearing Tuesday.
Overall, the new budget anticipates total revenues of $26,768,323.14 over total expenditures of $23,747,145.96.
The general fund, which covers general operations, including personnel salaries and benefits and classroom instructional supply funds, among other things, takes the largest share of the budget.
General fund revenues for the coming year are projected at $16.9 million, with $12.9 million of that amount coming from the state and just under $3.9 million coming from local funds.
General fund expenditures are projected at $17.8 million. Just under $9.5 million of that goes toward instructional services, including salaries, and just under $3.2 million goes to instructional support.
Although expenditures are projected to exceed revenues in the general fund, the system will be starting the year with a $5.7 million fund balance and will end the year with a projected $4.8 million balance, which translates to three and a quarter months operating expenses.
As Chief Schools Financial Officer Leanetta Wright explained, the new budget presents the system with several challenges, perhaps most significantly “a continuous loss of student enrollment,” which will have “a devastating effect on the financial stability of the district. This affects our state foundation program funding. Units will decrease and, thusly, our appropriation.”
The largest portion of state funding comes through the Foundation Program, which awards teacher units based on the enrollment for the previous school year 20 days after Labor Day. Enrollment in the city school system has been declining for years. A graph included with the budget packet shows a continuous downward trend, from 2,458 in 2011 to 1,498 for the coming fiscal year.
Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee pointed out that enrollment at the end of the last school year was significantly higher than that, and that he was optimistic that the number this year (used to calculate state funding for next year) would be on the upswing, signaling “a return of our bright young students” and a trend of students who had left the system coming back. He projected the total enrollment for fiscal 2025 at 1,556.
However, Wright said, “Current funding is not adequate to meet the demands (such as instructional programs, building renovations, pre-K and at risk programs and deferred maintenance, among others) (and) the cost of goods and services are continuing to increase while revenues remain stagnant. Federal revenues that help support our classrooms are decreasing as a result of (average daily membership) decreases and federal funding decreases. This affects our ability to conduct/provide professional development for teachers, teacher units and services.”
The loss of federal funds released during the COVID-19 era is another challenge.
The budget also includes $1,384,400 in local matching funds for the state Foundation Program and $69,082 in matching funds for capital purchases.
The city schools’ average daily membership number dropped by just over 200 between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, which translates to the loss of state funding for 11.4 teachers and one principal, as well as half the funding each for a counselor and librarian. Those shortfalls will have to be covered by local funds. In dollar figures, this means the loss of state funding for salaries and fringe benefits totaling $741,000.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday, the board:
— Approved an overnight field trip for the competitive cheerleading team to Birmingham.
— Approved an out of state field trip for the cheerleaders to Orlando if they are invited to compete at the national level.
— Surplussed several obsolete Chromebooks and other pieces of equipment.
—Hired Sheila Fridal as SPED teacher at Houston Elementary.
—Accepted the resignation of R.L. Young guidance counselor Haley Ginn and SPED teacher Donna Honeycutt.
—Accepted Ann Smith’s resignation as cross country coach only.
—Hired Bonita Fomby as school bookkeeper at Talladega High School and Daniel Wilson as a bus driver.
— Approved a leave of absence for transportation supervisor Wanda Cochran.
— Accepted the resignation of maintenance worker Lavelle Mowery.
— Accepted the retirement of bus driver Annie Askew.
— Approved the salary schedule for the coming year, including the state mandated two percent pay raise and minimum wage of $15 per hour.
— Approved TEAMS contracts with Tonya Christian, Tamzen Lewis, Kerry Gleaton, Tara McBurnett, Michelle McKinney, Tinna Pickens, Todd Griffith and Shelly Rowell.
— Announced that Lee will be competing in an episode of Wheel of Fortune which is set to air at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday).