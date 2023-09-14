 Skip to main content
Talladega school board adopts budget for year

System expects to spend less that it brings in

Talladega City Schools

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee hosts a teachers meeting in 2021.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education approved a budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 during a called meeting Wednesday, following a public hearing Tuesday.

Overall, the new budget anticipates total revenues of $26,768,323.14 over total expenditures of $23,747,145.96.