GO, SPEED RACER

Talladega’s famous track plays host to thrill-loving students

Track students

Safety, such as with helmets, was the watchword of the day Saturday at the Superspeedway for some students who got to experience true speed.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

A group of students aged elementary through high school, and mostly from Calhoun County, enjoyed extreme speed at the Talladega Superspeedway Saturday morning, thanks to the nonprofit Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.

But they weren’t just spectators — each of them got a chance to take a couple of laps around the track at more than 160 miles per hour.