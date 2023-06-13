Talladega’s famous track plays host to thrill-loving students

A group of students aged elementary through high school, and mostly from Calhoun County, enjoyed extreme speed at the Talladega Superspeedway Saturday morning, thanks to the nonprofit Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.
But they weren’t just spectators — each of them got a chance to take a couple of laps around the track at more than 160 miles per hour.
“I couldn’t breathe the whole time,” Jacksonville High School student Hannah Patterson said. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”
“I got dizzy for a little bit, but I really want to go again,” Saks Elementary School student Aubrey Williams added.
Providing new experiences such as this has been an annual event for ASAP for the past few years, but this is the first time students got to go around the track.
“For the past two years, we’ve done ‘The Gift of Flight,’ where they got to fly around Anniston Airport,” according to ASAP executive director Seyram Selase. “This year we’re giving the gift of speed. This is not something that a lot of these kids would ever had a chance to experience otherwise. And it’s an experience they will keep with them for the rest of their lives.”
The Gift of Speed was the result of a strategic partnership between ASAP, the Anniston Fathers Initiative, the Talladega Super Speedway, The Mario Andretti Racing Experience and NASCAR.
DeMarco Curry of ASAP called Charlotte, N.C., and made all the arrangements.
“They gave us discount because of our missionary cause,” Selase said.
Zaiden Lane of Oxford Elementary said he got the chance to go around the track in the No. 10 car, which happens to also be his number in baseball and basketball. “I was nervous at first,” he said. “But we got to go super fast, and it was really fun.”
Alisha Patterson of JHS agreed. “It was so much fun,” she said. “But now I want to drive.”
The drivers for the day were Bill Bruce and Buddy Floyd, Ed Cain handled rider prep and Scott Jackson and Jason Myers were the ride bucklers.