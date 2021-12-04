Talladega responds to at least three structure fires, including one with a death

The Talladega Fire Department has responded to about 30 calls since Thanksgiving, including at least three structure fires and three accidents with injury, including one with a fatality.
The first of the week’s structure fires was at 400 Broome Street on Friday afternoon, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the roof, as well as a neighbor reporting that there was still someone inside the burning house.
Firefighters were able to get the resident out of the house safely and were eventually able to get the fire put out, but 75 percent to 100 percent of the house was damaged either by fire or by water, according to Warwick.
The fire seems to have started in the attic, with the heat originating from a wood burning stove in the kitchen. The Red Cross was notified to assist the family.
The following day, firefighters answered a call to a building fire on McClellan Street that turned out to be an abandoned house that was being demolished by fire. According to Warwick’s report, the fire was put out and the house continued to smoke, but the property owner said he would stay on scene to watch it.
The week’s third fire was at a residence on Court Street and began with an electrical outlet. Power was cut and the resident was advised to have a licensed electrician come out.
The fatal wreck was on Alabama 77 on Nov. 27, and involved a pedestrian who had just gotten out of her vehicle following another wreck. This incident is still under investigation by Talladega Police and Alabama State Troopers.
The second accident was Nov. 29 on 19th Street near Broome. Only one vehicle was involved, and few details are available from the report, other than Talladega Police and NorthStar paramedics both responded as well.
The third accident with injury involved a sedan versus an 18 wheeler which sent two people in the sedan to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via North Star.
The balance of the week’s reports included several vehicle fires, false alarms, lift assists and at least one brush fire.