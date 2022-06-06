Talladega resident will coach Alabama team in Special Olympics USA Games

The Special Olympics USA Games 2022 got underway in Orlando on Sunday, and once again Talladega’s own Brian Hutton is coaching Team Alabama.
Hutton previously coached Team Alabama at the 2014 games in New Jersey and again in Seattle in 2018.
“I feel honored to be selected for the third time,” he said. “We are shooting for a gold medal.”
Hutton is also Talladega’s Parks and Recreation Department Program Manager and aquatics and senior citizen coordinator. He has more than two decades of service to the city.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Summer Ammons said Hutton “is an excellent instructor and I am proud of him for shining a light on Talladega. (His) dedication, involvement, enthusiasm and experience are among the reasons he was selected.” He is also well known in the community for his knowledge and patience, she added.
This year’s games run from June 5 to June 12.
"(Hutton) has been with Talladega Parks and Recreation for 21 years, and he is a tremendous asset to our city," Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said. "We are all so proud of him for representing Alabama at three consecutive Special Olympics USA games.”