Talladega resident James Brown gets taken down on receiving-stolen-property charges

A Talladega man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.
James Allen Brown, 51, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the charge stems from an incident on the 1000 block of Gannaway Lane in Munford on Aug. 5.
The victim reported that someone had stolen a 14-foot single axle trailer valued at $1,000, a Kubota 54 inch zero turn lawn mower valued at $9,600, a Stihl weed eater, a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower and a Toro Push Mower.
The victim had video of suspects in a white truck, which was later posted to the sheriff’s social media pages and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama.
On Aug. 10, deputies and police officers from Talladega and Sylacauga recovered all of the stolen merchandise, most of it near Brown’s residence or his daughter’s. Brown’s truck also matched the one in the video.
Brown has not been charged with actually stealing the property himself, Tubbs said, just being in possession of it.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.