Talladega Republican Party will open qualifying Jan. 4

The executive committee of the Talladega County Republican Party will open qualifying for the 2022 election cycle Jan. 4, keeping it open until Jan. 28.
Potential candidates should check the Alabama Secretary of State’s website for more detailed information about running for office and must submit a declaration of candidacy form during the qualification period.
If you are interested in running for county office on the republican ticket, contact party chair Sondra Epperson at sondra.epperson@gmail.com or call 760-583-1101 to schedule an appointment.
Candidates should also be prepared to pay two percent of the office’s salary to the party, if applicable, or $50 a year if the particular office does not come with a salary. There is also a pauper’s affidavit form for those who cannot afford to pay the fees above.
Candidates will also be expected to complete the appointment of principal campaign committee form and statement of economic interests form. Failure to file these forms in a timely fashion may result in disqualification.