Sondra Epperson has been elected the new chair of the Talladega Republican Party.
Epperson was unanimously elected during the executive committee’s meeting Sept. 29. During the same meeting, Jayne McGee was elected vice-chair.
“I am honored to be elected chairman of the Talladega County Republican Party,” she said in a statement issued Tuesday. “We have a lot of work ahead for the 2022 elections and plan to accomplish many positive things. I am up for the challenge. We have a strong team, and we are headed in the right direction.”
Her top priorities include membership, grassroots support for local and state candidates, outreach education, party activities and fundraising events and election readiness and oversight.
“I’m looking forward to building the party in Talladega County and promoting conservative republican values," she said in the statement. "A new day is dawning. I am eager to represent the voices of all republicans living in Talladega County.”
Added McGee: “Sondra is the perfect choice to manage the day-to-day efforts of the Talladega County Republican Party. She is one of the most giving, committed and brightest individuals I know. Her experience, her ability to motivate and her strong drive make the success of the party inevitable.”
Talladega County Commissioner Phillip Morris said he has worked with Epperson on several projects, including “the litter campaign for Talladega County and coordinator for District 5."
"She is willing to go the extra mile to do the very best job she can do," Morris said. "Sondra is always positive, eager to help and answer questions. I think her skill set, her dedication and her positive attitude will lead the republican party in a positive direction and serve all conservatives in Talladega County proudly.”
Epperson is a native Alabamian and lives in Sylacauga with her husband Tim, a firefighter.
During her career, she has worked with the AFL-CIO Coalition of Kaiser-Permanente Unions, Kaiser Permanente, Southern Company Services, Southern Nuclear Operating Company and the Oaks Group. She is a member of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, and is a mentor and advocate for the Laura Cranall Brown Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Mid-South Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America.
She is also extensively involved in the Talladega County Anti-Litter Campaign as a volunteer coordinator for District 5.