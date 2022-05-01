Talladega reports city's fourth homicide since mid-March

Talladega has reported its fourth homicide since mid-March.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the deceased was Spencer Reeves, who was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
Murphy said Reeves was shot at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning off Sloan Avenue in Talladega. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, from an apparent gunshot wound.
Talladega Police are investigating. No further information was available Sunday afternoon.
The first homicide of 2022 was the killing of Oderious Tre’quan Jemison, 25, on March 17. Jemison died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was also found inside his car, this time on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Several 7.62 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.
The second homicide took place April 2 on Avenue H, near Knoxville Homes. At about 10:47 p.m., a patrol officer heard shots and found 14-year-old Jeremiah Ra’Shad Curry in the passenger seat, again with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The third victim was Jahaiem Embry, 19, who was also shot in his car, this time on Howard Street April 12. Embry survived his injuries long enough to be airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was pronounced brain-dead the day after and was pronounced dead sometime afterward.
All four cases are still active, open investigations.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also call Crime Stoppers directly on their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
Anonymous tips may also be left at the city’s website at www.talladega.com.