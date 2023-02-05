 Skip to main content
Talladega receives $280,000 federal grant to plan for road safety

The city of Talladega has been awarded a $280,000 federal grant from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.

Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the SS4A Grant Program. Talladega is one of eight Alabama communities to be awarded a SS4A grant. 