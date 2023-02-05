Talladega receives $280,000 federal grant to plan for road safety

The city of Talladega has been awarded a $280,000 federal grant from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.
Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the SS4A Grant Program. Talladega is one of eight Alabama communities to be awarded a SS4A grant.
The competitive grant program, established by President Joe Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.
“We have been aggressively seeking and applying for grants and other funds that will help improve Talladega’s infrastructure,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said Thursday.
“The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant is a planning grant that the city applied for through USDOT — the U.S. Department of Transportation. This funding allows us to conduct an extensive study and create a plan for increasing road safety.”
Hill explained that this could result in adding sidewalks to create a community safer for walkers, including those with physical impairments or those who use personal mobility devices.
“It might include adding bicycle lanes or making other changes that will ultimately make our city a better place to live, work and play,” Hill said. “The grant is specifically for the study, which will help us determine how to proceed.”
A release from USDOT reports that traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and preliminary data indicates that fatalities remained near those levels in 2022. The release notes that statistics are “getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks.”
It cites a new report showing that the economic impact of traffic crashes was $340 billion in 2019 alone.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”