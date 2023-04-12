 Skip to main content
Talladega public schools to host spelling bee

Talladega City Schools will host an adult spelling bee on Thursday, May 4, starting at 6 p.m. at Harwell Auditorium. Registration is open now.

Prizes will be awarded for first place and for “most dramatic exit.”