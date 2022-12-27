Talladega providing jug fill-up service to waterless residents

Many Talladega residents endured their third day with no running water Tuesday.
The city began providing free water to residents who have been without since Christmas day, while city crews and contractors fanned out over the city attempting to locate and repair burst pipes and fire hydrants. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there was still no official word when service would be fully restored.
“Beginning at 3 pm today (Tuesday), citizens from affected areas may fill up water jugs at the recycling center at 409 Battle Street West,” according to an announcement issued by the city Tuesday afternoon.” This service will be available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while water is still out in their homes, and those seeking water are asked to bring a container and a form of ID or a water bill.
Cases of water will be given out at Wedhakee Mill from 3 pm to 5 pm today (Tuesday) and from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. (Wednesday),” according to the announcement.
Outages are currently being reported all over the city and into some surrounding areas. Currently affected areas include Forest Hills, Woolfolk Road, Geneva Road, Ashland Highway (including Talladega High School), Waldo Area, Marble Quarry Road, Cherrywood Lane, Mt. Olive, Black Snake Road, Ironaton area, Grogan Road, Whitson Road and Stockdale Road.
Additional information will be posted tonight.
Shut-ins and others who need assistance in securing water may contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or the Talladega Water Department at 256-362-4439.