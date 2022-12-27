 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega providing jug fill-up service to waterless residents

Many Talladega residents endured their third day with no running water Tuesday.

The city began providing free water to residents who have been without since Christmas day, while city crews and contractors fanned out over the city attempting to locate and repair burst pipes and fire hydrants. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there was still no official word when service would be fully restored.