Talladega president on football: 'Football has to be a huge asset to the institution — not a burden'

Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said Tuesday the school will add football only if it is an asset.
The school announced this week that the school's board of trustees has authorized Hawkins to hire a consultant to determine the feasibility of reviving the school's football program. According to a news release, trustees voted in favor of conducting a feasibility study during the institution’s spring board meeting.
"We're OK without football," said Dr. Hawkins, a former college football player at Ferris State and a former high school football coach.
"Football has to be a huge asset to the institution — not a burden."
Talladega College had a football program that was canceled 80 years ago, during World War II, according to the release. Talladega was named Black college football national championship in 1920 and 1921 by the Pittsburgh Courier, which determined national champions from 1920-65.
“The year 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary of our historic back-to-back championship win,” Dr. Hawkins said. “Given the success of our academic and athletic programs; the recent growth and transformation of the college; and the myriad benefits of having a football program, now may be the time to revive our team. This could be great for the college, the community, and central Alabama. However, our decision will be based upon the findings of a formal feasibility study.”
Dr. Hawkins said the study will cost about $35,000 to $40,000, and the goal is to have at least a preliminary report to show the Board of Trustees at its November meeting.
Talladega College competes in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's cross country, baseball and softball. The men's basketball team recently won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' national tournament.
Dr. Hawkins acknowledged that many Historically Black Colleges and Universities compete in the NCAA, but he says he's a "big fan of small college athletics" like the NAIA, which sponsors a Champions of Character program that he said he appreciates.
Dr. Hawkins was president of Texas College when the school resurrected its football program 40 years after shutting it down. The school's football program competes in the NAIA, which is the same as Talladega College's athletics program.
Dr. Hawkins came to Talladega College as president in 2008.
Talladega College began a band program about eight years ago, and Dr. Hawkins said he sometimes is asked how the school can have a marching band but no football team. He said the band includes more than 400 students. He said Talladega College enrollment is about 1,300 students.
“The band would love to actually march at home games, and many students are excited about the possibility of attending football games on campus," said Shakayah Midgette, a 2021 graduate who served as student representative to the Talladega College Board of Trustees. "School pride has increased a great deal, and I believe a football team would help it to increase even further. Football would attract new students as well as sponsors.”
According to the release, Talladega College Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr. recently led a preliminary investigation to determine the feasibility of adding a football program. His committee found that an "overwhelming majority" of Talladega’s faculty and staff are in favor of having a football program.
“We are now moving forward with a true feasibility study. Adding a football program will affect community members so we want to hear their opinions. We also want to gage the opinions of our alumni and other stakeholders,” Dr. Burgin said in the release.
Said Talladega College Athletics Director Kevin Herod: “The possibility of adding football would only enhance our athletic program and bring new opportunities to the campus, the community, and the overall collegiate experience for our students.”