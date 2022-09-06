Talladega prepares second phase of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Communication System

The Talladega Water and Sewer Department is preparing to implement the second phase of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Communication System.
Phase two includes upgrading to 4G communication and the inclusion of wells and waste water pump stations, as well as an upgrade to cellular communication. The system’s water tanks were included in phase one of the project.
Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller said that the SCADA system is being implemented in phases due to the cost.
“It’s an ongoing, multi-million dollar in-house capital funding project that we started on three years ago,” she said.
Added Water Operator Jeremiah Tilley: “SCADA is a system that lets specific industries see in detail what’s going on. It tells us everything. Filter readings show how clean the water is as it comes out of the filters. If there is a problem, SCADA will warn you. You can see the water levels, so if there is a leak, you can tell quickly that there is a problem.”
SCADA’s ability to store and track data is exponentially better than the capabilities of the old system, he added, and takes up a lot less space as well.
“Going back several years on paper charts would take a great deal of time. With SCADA, you can go back quickly and control what you’re looking at,” Tilley said.
Water Plant Supervisor Marty Bean added that the department has also received a $25,000 grant from the state to feed fluoride into the system, and that new fluoride pumps and a new water tank level indicator had also been added.
The latter “makes it much safer, because we no longer have to climb the tank,” he said.