Talladega prepares second phase of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Communication System

Talladega water

From left, Water Operator Jeremiah Tilley, Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, and Water Plant Supervisor Marty Bean.

 Courtesy photo

The Talladega Water and Sewer Department is preparing to implement the second phase of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Communication System.

Phase two includes upgrading to 4G communication and the inclusion of wells and waste water pump stations, as well as an upgrade to cellular communication. The system’s water tanks were included in phase one of the project.