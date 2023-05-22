 Skip to main content
Talladega Post Office does their part to Stamp Out Hunger

stamp out hunger

The Talladega Post Office gathered 1,425 pounds of food Saturday in the annual nationwide Stamp out Hunger food drive held by National Association of Letter Carriers. The letter carriers picked up the food left by customers on the Talladega City and rural routes. The food is being donated to the Red Door Kitchen, Samaritan House, Isaiah House and the Healing Center.

