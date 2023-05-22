Talladega Post Office does their part to Stamp Out Hunger

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Talladega Post Office gathered 1,425 pounds of food Saturday in the annual nationwide Stamp out Hunger food drive held by National Association of Letter Carriers. The letter carriers picked up the food left by customers on the Talladega City and rural routes. The food is being donated to the Red Door Kitchen, Samaritan House, Isaiah House and the Healing Center.
The Talladega Post Office gathered 1,425 pounds of food this past Saturday in the annual nationwide Stamp out Hunger food drive held by National Association of Letter Carriers. The letter carriers picked up the food left by customers on the Talladega City and rural routes. The food is being donated to the Red Door Kitchen, Samaritan House, Isaiah House and the Healing Center.