Talladega Police Street Crime Unit has a productive weekend

It was a productive weekend for the Talladega Police Department’s Street Crime Unit.
According to Chief Jason Busby, during the course of the past weekend officers confiscated four guns, one of which had been reported stolen and another of which was in the possession of a convicted felon; an ounce and a half of methamphetamine; and smaller quantities of Ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana.
The first stop, Busby said, was early Saturday morning, when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. The vehicle was eventually pulled over on East Battle Street with two people and a strong smell of burnt marijuana inside. After getting consent to search, Busby said officers found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber and a 9 mm handgun.
The driver, Jiquavis Cle’Von Garrett, 20, of Talladega, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for theft of property in the first degree from January as well as possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Total bond was set at $17,300, and Garrett was out on bond as of Tuesday.
The passenger was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and failure to appear in municipal court.
Saturday night, officers attempted to pull over a different vehicle for playing loud music, leading to a brief chase. Both people in the vehicle bailed out and attempted to flee on foot, Busby said.
Octavious Stamps, 39, was eventually caught. A Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun was recovered from inside the cup holder, along with two baggies and a grinder with what appeared to marijuana residue in them.
While Stamps was attempting to flee, Busby said he appeared to drop several bags, including two bags of MDMA (ecstasy), two bags of crack cocaine, three bags of marijuana edibles, two bags of marijuana, a set of digital scales and a white pill.
Stamps was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana in the first degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Total bond was set at $26,000, and he too had been released by Tuesday.
Stamps was last convicted of a felony in 2009, when he was convicted of burglary and sentenced to 15 years in prison. It was not immediately clear when he was released.
Less than an hour later, officers attempted to pull over another vehicle on Cherry Street, again leading to a short chase that ended on Elizabeth Avenue. The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Childersburg, attempted to flee but was caught, Busby said.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 43.3 grams (just over one and a half ounces) of methamphetamine, 57 9 mm rounds and a 9 mm pistol that had previously been reported stolen. The passenger, TyMichael Antonio Mitchell, 30, of Valley, immediately demanded his attorney, Busby said.
The woman was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Mitchell was charged initially with possession of a controlled substance as well as paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, the possession charge was upgraded to a trafficking charge Tuesday with a $30,000 bond. He remained behind bars Tuesday night.
A fourth chase early Sunday morning resulted in misdemeanor charges only for a 54-year-old Munford resident, including possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for failure to appear in municipal court.
Trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are class D felonies, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people charged only with misdemeanor offenses.