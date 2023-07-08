 Skip to main content
Talladega police seeking drink machine burglar

Talladega police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video breaking into a vending machine in front of the Piggly Wiggly early July 2.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, a white male appears to have driven up in a black Mitsubishi, drilled out the lock on the Coke machine in front of the Battle Street Piggly Wiggly and stolen the coin box from inside the machine. The box contained about $250 in change.