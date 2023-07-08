Talladega police seeking drink machine burglar

Talladega police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video breaking into a vending machine in front of the Piggly Wiggly early July 2.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, a white male appears to have driven up in a black Mitsubishi, drilled out the lock on the Coke machine in front of the Battle Street Piggly Wiggly and stolen the coin box from inside the machine. The box contained about $250 in change.
Damage to the machine is estimated at more than $500, he added.
Although the incident was caught on video, there is not a clear picture of the suspect’s face, and the car is parked so that the tag is not visible.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.