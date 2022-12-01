Talladega police seek public’s assistance in solving homicide

Talladega police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man in his home on or near Thanksgiving Day.
According to police Lt. Bob Curtis, a neighbor was concerned about the well-being of James Wade, who lived in an apartment on Old Shocco Road. When the neighbor went to check on him early Thursday afternoon, Curtis said he found Wade laying on the floor of his own living room, surrounded by blood.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Wade was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:22 p.m. Thursday. The preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but Wade’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Lab in Montgomery for an autopsy. The results of that autopsy were not readily available Wednesday afternoon.
Wade may have been shot sometime the day before his body was discovered.
According to his obituary, Wade was a native of Talladega and was educated in the Talladega City School System. After graduating, Wade enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years and transferred to the U.S. Army, where he served his country for over six years as a Staff Seargent. He later returned home to Talladega and became a truck driver for many years with various companies, with his last being Waites Concrete. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and going to the shooting range, but he was also a collector who traveled a lot and loved collecting valuable items.
He is survived by a son, three grandchildren, six “bonus children” and 10 “bonus grandchildren,” as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Talladega police are actively seeking information from the public on the events leading up to Wade’s death. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has also offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.