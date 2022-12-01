 Skip to main content
Talladega police seek public’s assistance in solving homicide

James Wade, 71, found dead Thanksgiving Day

James Wade

James Edward Wade

 Submitted photo

Talladega police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man in his home on or near Thanksgiving Day.

According to police Lt. Bob Curtis, a neighbor was concerned about the well-being of James Wade, who lived in an apartment on Old Shocco Road. When the neighbor went to check on him early Thursday afternoon, Curtis said he found Wade laying on the floor of his own living room, surrounded by blood.