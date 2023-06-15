 Skip to main content
Talladega police seek help finding man missing since Saturday

Matthew McClung

The Talladega Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Matthew Dustin McClung.

 McClung was last seen on Saturday, June 10, around 6:57 pm in the area of Renfroe Rd and AL. 275. 

