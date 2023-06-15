Talladega police seek help finding man missing since Saturday

The Talladega Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Matthew Dustin McClung.
McClung was last seen on Saturday, June 10, around 6:57 pm in the area of Renfroe Rd and AL. 275.
He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 145 and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and glasses.
McClung was arrested by Sylacauga Police for public intoxication Thursday, June 8, and booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail. He was released Saturday, which was also the last time he was seen.
He is reportedly homeless so his direction of travel from the jail is unknown. Anyone that has seen Matthew or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163, or the Investigations Division at 256-362-4508.