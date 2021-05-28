You are the owner of this article.
Talladega Police searching for suspect in connection with shooting into unoccupied truck

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle Friday morning at the Wesco Candy corner on Fort Lashley Avenue.

According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. when the suspect fired one shot into a Ford F150 pickup truck while the driver was inside the store. No one was injured.

There were several witnesses to the incident and a suspect was identified fairly quickly Friday afternoon. No arrests had been made, however.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be left at the city’s website, talladega.com.

